SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.30

SIG plc (LON:SHI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.30 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 45.64 ($0.61). SIG shares last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.64), with a volume of 409,888 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.65) price target on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.87) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £562.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95.

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 20,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.69), for a total value of £10,323.93 ($13,878.12). Insiders sold 208,743 shares of company stock worth $9,840,893 over the last 90 days.

SIG Company Profile (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

