Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.20

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 246783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.