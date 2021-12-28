Signature Chain (SIGN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $364.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

