Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.69% of Silgan worth $156,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Silgan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Silgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of SLGN opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.