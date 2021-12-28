SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

