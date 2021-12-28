Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.97

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.97 and last traded at $137.63, with a volume of 361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.80.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $3,139,872 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

