SingularityDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $45.08 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007221 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

