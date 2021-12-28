SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $752.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post sales of $752.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $772.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $675.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,534. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

SITE opened at $237.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

