SkinCoin Reaches Market Cap of $77,462.54 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 80.4% against the dollar. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $77,462.54 and approximately $25,532.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007109 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

