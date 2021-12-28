Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average of $172.30. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

