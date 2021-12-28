SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $100.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as high as $71.51 and last traded at $71.44, with a volume of 821888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

SGH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SMART Global by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SMART Global by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

