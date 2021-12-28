SMART Global (SGH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th. Analysts expect SMART Global to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.800-$2.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.80-2.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SMART Global by 58.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SMART Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

