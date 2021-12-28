Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Smart Sand reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.89. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

