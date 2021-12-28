SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $473,676.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREA (CREA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded 6,146.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

