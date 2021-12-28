Smartshare (SSP) One Day Volume Hits $21,360.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $311,103.29 and $21,360.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00113881 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

