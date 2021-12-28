SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.46

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 161279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

