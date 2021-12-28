Smooth Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0298 (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $95.61 million and approximately $110.95 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,206,922,663 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

