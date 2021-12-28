Smoothy (SMTY) Price Hits $0.0900 on Top Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Smoothy has a total market cap of $458,030.73 and $408,036.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.58 or 0.07918003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.24 or 0.99823455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

