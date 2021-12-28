Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,361,281 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,504,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.81 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

