SnowGem (XSG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001252 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1,756,320,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1,922,300,945.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

