Solanium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.62 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Solanium has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00005296 BTC on major exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $138.93 million and $3.62 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.52 or 0.07950583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,628.60 or 0.99847990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052032 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.