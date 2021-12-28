SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $285.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.31. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.75.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

