Sonar Trading Up 35.6% This Week (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Sonar coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a market cap of $21.06 million and approximately $368,125.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sonar has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.39 or 0.07908501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.80 or 0.99868233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

