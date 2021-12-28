Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.98. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 29,238 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

