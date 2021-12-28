Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.01% of Sonos worth $44,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sonos by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.