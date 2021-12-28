SORA Validator Token (VAL) Trading 97.8% Lower Over Last Week

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $4,345.35 and approximately $17,849.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 97.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,119.30 or 1.00650540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.62 or 0.01281413 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 408,268 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

