Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 317,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,783,929 shares.The stock last traded at $5.18 and had previously closed at $5.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. Analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after buying an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,192,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

