Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LUV opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

