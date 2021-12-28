SparkPoint Fuel Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $725,330.79 and approximately $11,064.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.43 or 0.07894110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00075908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,083.62 or 1.00752286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008131 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

