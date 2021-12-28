SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading 3.7% Higher

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 313,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

