SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

