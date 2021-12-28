SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.78. SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 2,571 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.87.

Get SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 20.00% of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Multiband Corporation provides contract installation services for the pay television industry (including satellite and broadband cable operators), Internet providers and retailers, voice, data and video services to residents of multi-dwelling units. It operates in three segments: Field Services (FS), where the Company provides installation services to pay television (satellite and broadband cable) providers, Internet providers and commercial customers; Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU), where the Company bills voice, Internet and video services to subscribers as owner/operator and also acts as a master service operator for DIRECTV, receiving net cash payments for managing video subscribers through its network of system operators, and Engineering, Energy & Construction (EE&C) where the Company provides engineering and construction services for the wired and wireless telecommunications industry, including public safety networks.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.