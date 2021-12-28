SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,652 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,404,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,635,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,130,000 after acquiring an additional 502,341 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,190,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.50. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

