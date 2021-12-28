SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

