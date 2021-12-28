SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.74 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

