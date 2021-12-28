SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

