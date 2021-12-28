SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,262,727 shares.The stock last traded at $85.03 and had previously closed at $84.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.02.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.