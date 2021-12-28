Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,658.69

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,658.69 ($49.18) and traded as low as GBX 3,644 ($48.99). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,661 ($49.21), with a volume of 18,691 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.89) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($57.80) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.30) to GBX 3,150 ($42.34) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,051.60 ($41.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,682.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,658.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

