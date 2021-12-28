Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Trading Up 5.9%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.76 and last traded at $112.75. Approximately 332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.8616 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

