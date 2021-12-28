Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.07. Spok shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 91,794 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spok by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 238.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

