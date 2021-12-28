Spores Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,324.00 (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Spores Network has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $77,324.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spores Network has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.88 or 0.07908998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,835.91 or 0.99906534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,970,061 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

