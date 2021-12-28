Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sportradar Group.

Several research firms recently commented on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,895. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

