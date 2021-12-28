SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.41

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.41 and last traded at $82.33, with a volume of 595119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.60.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.