SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSPPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from 370.00 to 350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

