SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of SSRM opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,266,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

