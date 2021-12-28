St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 545,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.01. 28,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

