St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 28,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 159,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 196,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,134,196. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

