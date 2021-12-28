StableUSD Reaches Market Cap of $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00043585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00208706 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

