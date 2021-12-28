StableXSwap Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and approximately $149.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,797.33 or 1.00623848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032765 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.74 or 0.01191347 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

