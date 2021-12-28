Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $14.15 million and $100,485.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00286863 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010762 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002477 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00146568 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,697,374 coins and its circulating supply is 123,158,336 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

